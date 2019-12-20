Man in wheelchair accused of trying to rob Sioux Falls casino

Authorities have arrested a man who they say tried robbing a Sioux Falls casino while in a wheelchair.

Sixty-year-old James Eitreim was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say Eitreim went to the counter of the Gold Coin Casino on Russel Street and demanded money. He told the clerk he had a handgun.

A patron noticed the encounter, and tried separating Eitreim from the clerk by asking Eitreim if he could move his wheelchair to get through to order a drink. Eitreim told him he could push him outside, so the patron did.

Eitreim was still there when police arrived. He was arrested for second-degree robbery.