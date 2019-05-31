Man injured in officer-involved shooting makes first court appearance

A Sioux Falls man who was injured during an officer-involved shooting in downtown Sioux Falls made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

George Rinzy, 44, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts of simple assault law enforcement, intentional damage to public property and disorderly conduct.

A Minnehaha County Deputy shot and injured Rinzy outside the Minnehaha County Jail on May 21. Investigators say he charged at officers with a knife, prompting a deputy to open fire.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 13, where he's expected to enter a plea.

A bond has been set at $504,600.