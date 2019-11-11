Minnesota: Man killed crossing Morrison County highway

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man walking across a highway in Morrison County has been struck and killed.

The patrol says 59-year-old Keith Larson was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 10 near Little Falls Sunday shortly before 6 p.m. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Two men in the pickup were not hurt. Both were wearing seatbelts.

