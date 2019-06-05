Man killed in crash near Colman

A 55-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in eastern South Dakota.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 29 five miles northeast of Colman, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was driving south on I-29 when it left the roadway, collided with a guardrail, and rolled over the bridge. The pickup came to a rest in the median below the bridge.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers have been unable to determine whether the man was wearing a seat belt.

The victim's name has not been released. Authorities are still investigating the crash.