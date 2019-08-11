Man known for face covered with tattoos in mugshots convicted of 2017 double murder in Louisiana

A man recognized by many for his mugshot photo, which shows his face covered with tattoos, was convicted Friday for his role in the shooting deaths of two men in Baker, Louisiana.

William Bottoms Jr. was convicted on two counts of second degree murder for the deaths of Muhammad Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Williams, 23. Both were found in a vehicle abandoned in a field on June 1, 2017 by deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said the two had been found shot several times in the head. Their bodies were covered with a blanket and left in the back seat of the car.

Detectives linked Bottoms to the murders, with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Additionally, Megan Gaylord, 27, was arrested as an accessory to the murders.

Gaylord allegedly admitted she and Bottoms, along with the two victims, had used drugs the night of the shooting, investigators said. She claimed Bottoms later became paranoid and shot both men, according to investigators. Gaylord was scheduled to testify for prosecutors at the trial Friday

A defense attorney said on Tuesday that he was concerned jurors would judge Bottoms because of his face and neck tattoos, which include devil horns and skull teeth. The amount of tattoos has grown with each new mugshot of Bottoms taken in connection with various arrests.

Bottoms has spent most of his adult life in and out of jail. Court records reveal he has been arrested at least three times in the last decade.

His twin brother, who was wanted by law enforcement in Louisiana for charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, was also involved in several crimes, according to detectives. He was killed by officers after pointing a gun at Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies while trying to flee a home in Bayside Park.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.