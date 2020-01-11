Man pleads not guilty in intoxicated hit-and-run death

The man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Rapid City father of five has pleaded not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Fegueroa, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular homicide, hit and run, and driving under the influence in Dec. 6 death of 34-year-old Joseph Martinez.

Reports say if Fegueroa is convicted of all charges and found to be a habitual offender for a 2017 drug ingestion charge, he could be sentenced to up to 31 years in prison. Fegueroa has several other pending cases and multiple convictions related to unsafe driving dating back to 2011.

