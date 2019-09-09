Man rams patrol car, leads officers on chase

Sioux Falls police say they are searching for a man who rammed a patrol vehicle and then led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said early Saturday morning officers were called to the 400 block of North Stewart Drive. Clemens said a woman reported her ex was sitting in her driveway and was possibly armed.

When police arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the man but he rammed a police vehicle, causing about $3,000 in damage before driving off at a high rate of speed.

Clemens said the officers briefly pursued him but eventually ended the pursuit.

Police said they know the identity of the man but he has not been arrested yet.