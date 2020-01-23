Man rescued from well in Rapid City

Rapid City firefighters came to the rescue of an elderly man who was trapped in the bottom of a well.

Crews from two fire stations responded to a location along East Highway 44 Wednesday about 3 p.m.

The Rapid City Journal reports the man was safely extricated from the well and taken to the hospital for further evaluation. No other details were released.

