Man sentenced on meth trafficking charge

A man from San Jose, Mexico, has been sentenced in federal court to 41 months in prison after being caught transporting methamphetamine through Lyman County.

On Wednesday, Heriberto Navarro Ortiz, 33, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in November 2018, Ortiz was hired to travel to the U.S. and deliver methamphetamine drugs from California to Minnesota. Using funds provided by his contact, Ortiz flew from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Tijuana, Mexico, and then crossed the border into the U.S. on foot.

Ortiz’s contact then instructed him to travel to Apple Valley, Calif., where he picked up a silver Chevrolet Malibu loaded with methamphetamines and began heading east.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Nov. 22, the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped Ortiz’s car for speeding on Interstate 90 near Vivian.

After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, the authorities discovered nineteen hidden packages, weighing approximately 21 pounds.

A charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was dropped as part of Navarro Ortiz's plea agreement. In addition to his prison time, Ortiz was sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.