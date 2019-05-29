Man sets himself on fire at Ellipse in Washington

A man has ignited himself at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Secret Service said the man set himself on fire at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday near 15th and Constitution avenues, and Secret Service said they were helping the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police in rendering aid.

The Ellipse is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service and is where the National Christmas Tree is displayed.

Emergency responders took the man to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.