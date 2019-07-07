Man shot and killed in busy area of Minneapolis downtown

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting in a busy part of the city's downtown.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at Washington Avenue and North 1st Avenue, an area with several restaurants and entertainment venues. Authorities say a person at the scene flagged down a police sergeant and directed him to an adult male lying in a roadway.

The sergeant administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation before other emergency personnel arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death. The incident remains under investigation.

