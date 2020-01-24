Man shot by agent is charged with assaulting federal officer

A man who was shot by a federal agent during a December pursuit is charged with assaulting five officers with his car.

Uriah Lafferty was indicted this week on five counts in connection with the Dec. 19 incident near Hermosa. Lafferty is accused of assaulting a U.S. Marshal, a Highway Patrol trooper and three Oglala Sioux officers.

The pursuit began on the Pine Ridge Reservation when officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe tried to stop Lafferty on a federal warrant. Lafferty was shot by a federal agent but survived.

