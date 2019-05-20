Man shot while driving in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the back while driving early Saturday morning.

Sergeant Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near Dakota Avenue and Second Street. The victim told authorities he was stopped at an intersection when an unidentified man got out of his own vehicle and approached him with a firearm.

The victim was able to drive off but the other man fired the gun, Clemens said. The bullet went through the back window before striking the victim in his back. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Police described the suspect as a white male, about six feet tall and in his 20s or 30s.