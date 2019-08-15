Man sought for exposing himself to teenage girl

Sioux Falls police are searching for a man after they say he exposed himself to a teenage girl.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was walking near 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue Wednesday morning when she was approached by an unknown man. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the girl reported the man walked up to her, started talking and then pulled his pants down, exposing himself.

Police said the girl described the suspect as in his 20's and was wearing all-black clothing.