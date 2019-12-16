Man tried six times for killings expected to ask Mississippi judge for bond

This Aug. 3, 2017, file photo provided by Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Curtis Flowers. A judge has set a new site for next week's bail hearing for Flowers, who has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. The Administrative Office of Courts said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, that Flowers' hearing will take place Dec. 16 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP, File)
Updated: Mon 8:05 AM, Dec 16, 2019

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man who’s been tried six times for the same crime will try to get out of jail Monday.

Curtis Flowers, 49, was arrested 23 years ago for the murders of four people at Tardy Furniture store in Winona.

The first three guilty verdicts against him were thrown out by the state Supreme Court. The next two trials ended in hung juries, and his most recent guilty verdict was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, who ruled that prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors, according to the Associated Press.

Flowers is asking a judge to set bond as he waits to find out if he’ll face a seventh trial.

