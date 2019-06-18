Man wanted as a sex offender arrested in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say a Rapid City man wanted as a sex offender was arrested Tuesday afternoon after fleeing from an officer.

Police arrested Cory Yellow Boy, 29, near Minnesota Avenue and 37th Street, after a short foot pursuit that included Yellow Boy throwing a BB gun away during the pursuit.

In addition to his warrant, Yellow Boy has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing.

In 2010, Yellow Boy was convicted of fourth-degree rape involving a 14-year-old girl, according to the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry.

Officers on scene conducted a search for associates of Yellow Boy who may have fled during the initial foot chase. Police said they have no indication the general public is currently under any threat but residents are encouraged to call 911 if they noticed any unusual individuals hiding in the area.