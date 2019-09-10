Man wanted for ramming police car arrested

A 35-year-old Minnesota man who rammed a patrol vehicle and then led officers on a high-speed pursuit over the weekend has been arrested.

Sioux Falls police arrested Santiago Herardo Guajardo, of Worthington, Minn., on Monday.

On Saturday, police were called to a residence on the 400 block of North Stewart Drive. A woman reported her ex was sitting in her driveway and was possibly armed. When police arrived they tried to stop the man but he rammed a police vehicle before driving off at a high rate of speed. Officers briefly pursued him but eventually ended the pursuit.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said police followed up with the woman on Monday at her home. While talking to the woman, Clemens said officers heard a noise discovered a man, identified as Guajardo, inside the home.

Police said Guajardo climbed out a second-floor window and jumped onto a car before running away. Clemens said officers chased Guajardo on foot and tried to taser him, but it was unsuccessful.

Officers were able to detain Guajardo and found a 9 mm handgun on his hip. Clemens said the serial number had been scratched off.

Guajardo has been charged with assault charges, fleeing police, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a violent offender and eluding. Clemens said he also has two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault.

Clemens said he did not know if the woman knew Guajardo was inside the home but said she was not charged with a crime.