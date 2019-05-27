Man who left dead teen at Mass. hospital arrested for allegedly giving her drugs

A 47-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to the death of a 13-year-old girl who was dropped off with no pulse at a Massachusetts emergency room.

Chloe Ricard, 13, was pronounced dead after she was dropped off at a Lawrence, Mass., hospital. The man who dropped her off is now facing charges in relation to her death. (Source: WCVB/Hearst/GoFundMe/Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan/Facebook/CNN)

Carlos Rivera, 47, was arrested early Saturday. He is charged with two counts of distributing drugs to a minor and several counts of indecent assault and battery.

Investigators say Rivera is the man who dropped off 13-year-old Chloe Ricard at a Lawrence, MA, emergency room on the afternoon of Monday, May 20. He was accompanied by another girl under the age of 16.

The two teenagers stayed with Rivera at his apartment Sunday night and most of Monday, according to authorities. Rivera is accused of giving Chloe drugs during her stay.

Chloe’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, says he and his wife thought the 13-year-old was staying at a friend’s house.

"Chloe was a great kid. She was pretty smart. She was bright. She was beautiful," Dolan said. "Just the wrong place with the wrong people."

Rivera is being held on $750,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, the same day funeral services begin for Chloe.

The case remains under investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of Chloe’s death.

