Many areas hit with overnight rain storm

Parts of Northeast South Dakota were hit with a lot of rain overnight.

Many people woke up to flooding in their houses, businesses, and on the roads.

"We got three to four inches of rain here in town, it came down so hard that it just didn't really have nowhere to go," Gabrielle Pioske, a Hecla resident said.

The community of Hecla has been getting a lot of rain all summer long.

"It's been super wet this year, it seems like we're getting every single storm that comes through," Pioske said.

Gabrielle Piosk thought she was clear from flooding when she left her house, but when she got to work, it was a different story.

"My staff and I mopped water for probably an hour and a half before we went to work because it was just water everywhere, and ," Piosk said.

The Mayor of Hecla said the road by his store was almost clear from water, but last night's storm covered it again.

"I thought two weeks I might be able to drive down it again, I'm hoping that we can not freeze up with ice over the top of it this winter with how bad it is," Hecla Mayor Jay Osterloh said.

Multiple people in town seem to have measured different amounts.

"Ours showed three and a half, and other people say they had four and a half," said Osterloh.

Mayor Osterloh, Gabrielle Piosk, and the rest of the people in Hecla can't wait for one thing.

"Sunshine and 80 degrees," Piosk said.

Hecla isn't the only area to get hit hard. The Mayor of Waubay City requested only local traffic travel down two of the city roads because of flooding issues.