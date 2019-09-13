Many communities remain inundated as flooding continues Friday

A number of communities in southeast South Dakota continue to deal with flooding problems Friday morning following several days of heavy rain.

In Dell Rapids, the Big Sioux River has flooded over its banks, leaving many homes under water. A baseball field in town is also completely flooded.

Most roads in and out of the community of Montrose are closed due to flooding. City officials tell KSFY News they are asking resident to avoid using the city's water or sewer system until further notice. Several evacuations were ordered in the city on Thursday.

Many streets in the city of Madison remain inundated Friday morning. Residents say Memorial Creek has risen to its highest levels since 1993, leaving many homes under water. Approximately 30 people had to be rescued by boats and pay loaders Thursday.

Davison County Emergency Manager Jeff Bathkeflood says several bridges have been washed away in Mitchell.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's office says most roads in and out of Brandon are flooded. The only way into the city is by I-90.

Several schools in the area cancelled classes Friday due to the flooding. You can find the full list here.

