Mark Mackay joins KSFY Morning News, opens for LANCO Monday at Sioux Empire Fair

The Sioux Empire Fair welcomes ACM New Group of the Year LANCO with Mark Mackay to the Campbell’s Main Stage on Monday, August 5.

The show is FREE with paid fair admission. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under.

Mark Mackay joined KSFY Morning News Monday for a live performance.

A little more about Mark:

An uninhibited guitarist with songwriting seeped in storytelling authenticity, Mark Mackay finds himself at the crossroads of country and rock n roll. Whether he’s performing at The Ryman Auditorium or opening for over 25 of music’s biggest acts, including Chris Janson, Ted Nugent, Cole Swindell and Marshall Tucker Band, Mark is notorious for captivating audiences with his energetic charisma - which undoubtedly earned him a spot on Music Connection Magazine’s list of Top 100 Live Acts. With a relentless spirit and new music around the bend, this troubadour is preparing for rigorous touring (including dates with Blake Shelton & Tim McGraw) after releasing his upcoming single Get Me Through the Night, on June 21st.

More information here!