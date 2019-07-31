Marking a milestone for a Sioux Falls historic landmark

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is celebrating 100 years this year in Sioux Falls. It's located near the corner of 5th Street and Duluth Avenue near Downtown Sioux Falls in the historic district.

A lot goes into maintaining a historic building of that size, but parishioners have really stepped up and helped. They volunteer their time to preserve the building.

The church has meant so much to people throughout the years. Some are reminded of their own weddings while others are reminded of the days they attended church there with their parents.

KSFY photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us inside the historic building to share some of those stories.