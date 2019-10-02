Marshall nurses to host informational picket

Nurses at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center will walk an informational picket line on October 3rd. They say they want to raise awareness about what they say are staff shortages and restructuring issues. But, Avera says they disagree with their concerns.

A room full of nurses gathered at the AmericInn earlier to make signs they will use during the informational picket. Several nurses expressed concern, saying since January, they had to rebid for their jobs after restructuring. Now, they worry about patient care.

"We all work in different positions, and with that being said, we feel that some of the training has been amiss," Malinda Searcy, Avera registered nurse, said. "And so, we are fearful for our patients and the care that they're going to get and the care that we can provide for them."

In a statement, Avera Marshall Regional President and CEO Mary Maertens says, "If they - or any employee - have any safety concerns, we hope they'll bring them forward to be addressed; to this point, they have not done so."

Jenna Erickson is a Med Surg staff nurse at Avera Marshall. She says more than 50 nurses will be in attendance during the informational picket, as well as, community members, families, and physicians.

"It's going to be a majority of the nurse staff, the nursing staff here at Avera Marshall," Erickson said. "And that encompasses the hospital, so the Med Surg unit, the labor and delivery unit, the ER nurses, the behavioral health unit, as well as, the clinics."

Maertens says, "We respect our MNA-represented employees' right to speak out on issues of importance to them. While we disagree with their position in this instance, we will never lose sight of the larger reality that our nurses are skilled professionals who are an essential part of the care we provide."

The nurses' end goal is to be able to sit down and find a result of these issues.

"Come and talk with us and actually listen to us," Erickson said. "We would love to come to solutions with you that work for both the staff, as well as the facility and management. And we would love to have the opportunity to sit down, talk, and come to solutions together."

The informational picket will begin on October 3rd at 4:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m.

Avera Marshall President Mary Maertens says the informational picket will have no impact on the high-quality care the hospital provides.