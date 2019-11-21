Masked woman robs Sioux Falls hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Sioux Falls Hotel at gunpoint on Wednesday night.
Sioux Falls police said officers were called out to MyPlace Hotel around 11 p.m. near 41st Street following a report of a robbery.
Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a woman wearing black clothing and a ski mask entered the hotel lobby and threatened a hotel employee with a handgun.
Clemens said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
No arrests have been made, but police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident for leads.