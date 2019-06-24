PGA TOUR Champions golfers Angel Cabrera and Kevin Sutherland have officially committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria on Sept. 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls

Cabrera has two major championship victories on resume including the 2007 U.S. Open Championship and the 2009 Masters Tournament. A native of Argentina, Cabrera has 41 career international wins to go along with his three PGA TOUR titles. He was a part of the international team in the Presidents Cup in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2013. This is Cabrera’s rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Sutherland, the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup winner, is currently ranked third in 2019. He has two victories on the PGA TOUR Champions this year including the Principal Charity Classic and Rapiscan Systems Classic. Sutherland, who joined the PGA TOUR Champions in 2014, has three career PGA TOUR Championship wins, including the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He tied for fourth place at the 2018 Sanford International.

Earlier this month, 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus and two-time PGA Championship winner Dave Stockton announced they would participate in an exhibition golf event during Sanford International.

Tickets to Sanford International Presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is now open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events. Volunteers can choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.

