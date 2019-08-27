Mayor Paul TenHaken has signed first batch of agreements with Verizon

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has signed the first batch of small cell installation agreements with Verizon earlier today.

This will move the city closer to becoming 5G.

Back in January, the Sioux Falls city council unanimously approved a contract between the City of Sioux Falls and CommNet Cellular, Inc., doing business as Verizon Wireless related to locating small cell technology throughout the city.

With the passage of this contract, Verizon will be permitted to install small cell technology on City-owned light and utility poles in the public right-of-way and in City parks.

Mayor TenHaken says in his tweet that signing this agreement is "moving us one step closer to being a 5G city."