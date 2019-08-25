Mayor TenHaken voices concern over petitioners

A petition to change Sioux Falls government has circulated around areas of the community with the intention of reducing Mayor Paul TenHaken's power. The petition calls for three changes to the Sioux Falls charter. One portion calls for the mayor to be taken off the city council and removing his tie-breaking votes. Any votes ending in ties would fail. Another item would turn city council elections to a simple plurality. TenHaken voiced his opinion Sunday evening indicating that this petition would have drastic impacts when there are other methods to discuss the decisions made by city leaders.