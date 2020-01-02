Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman expects progress and growth in 2020

2019 was a busy year for the City of Aberdeen.

"There's been a lot of positive growth, and a lot of momentum that we've been building here," Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman said.

A change in the Mayoral leadership was one of the most drastic changes.

"The big thing for me was to make Aberdeen as business friendly as we could, we pursued some ordinance changes that really allows for that," Schaunaman said.

Mayor Travis Schaunaman has a positive outlook for 2020.

"We're going to complete a lot of projects that have been in the works, we're starting a lot of new projects, new healthcare and education facilities, sports complexes, and entertainment facilities," Schaunaman said.

Schaunaman is hoping to see a youth movement come to Aberdeen.

"I'd like to make it more attractive for young people especially. I'd like the young people in this community to want to stay here, and I want the new people that are considering moving here to be excited about it as well," Schaunaman said.

Most importantly, Mayor Schaunaman wants 2020 to be a year of growth.

"We've got a lot of new momentum and excitement, and I expect that to continue through 2020," Schaunaman said.

Schaunaman said his biggest goal for 2020 is to make Aberdeen the best place in the State to start a business.