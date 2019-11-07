Mayor addresses parking ramp project

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken released a video statement Wednesday afternoon updating the status of the downtown parking ramp project.

Earlier this week, the city council delayed a vote on whether to approve an additional $1.5 million dollars to complete the parking ramp portion of the mixed-use project. Approval of the funds would allow the ramp to function as a stand-alone ramp until private development can be completed.

The Village on the River project was supposed to be a 15-story building with a hotel and retail space.

In May, the city terminated its agreement on that project in May.

TenHaken said the site will still be developed, but for now, the focus is completing the ramp.

“The city has a responsibility to follow through on its commitment to open the new parking ramp in a timely manner,” TenHaken said. “There is parking demand for nearby tenants downtown, and we want to meet those needs with a safe property. Protecting our current investment in the parking ramp in order to see the asset functional and producing revenue and to maximize the future opportunity for private investment is a priority.”

The mayor's full video release can be viewed here.