McCrossan Boys Ranch decorate Trees of Hope

Wednesday, the boys from the McCrossan Boys Ranch came together to decorate a very special Christmas tree.

That tree is a Tree of Hope and on it are the Christmas wishes of the boys at the ranch.

During the holiday season, shoppers can take a tag from the tree on which they will find the name and age of a boy, along with what they would like for Christmas.

"Christmas is a very fun time at the ranch," said Tonya Vanbriesen, McCrossan Boys Ranch asst. director of development. "To this is actually my favorite time of the year because when the boys open up their gifts from the Tree of Hope, their faces light up and they're so thankful for all of the donors. It's such a great time, all of the staff come together as one big happy family to make sure the boys have a good Christmas out at the ranch."

These trees are located in Sioux Falls at Scheels and the Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue.

Shoppers who purchase gifts on the tree can then drop those gifts off at the customer service desk where they will be collected throughout the week.