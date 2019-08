The McCrossan Boys Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo is August 24th at the McCrossan Ranch. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the rodeo at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show are still available: $15 for adults, $5 for kids (12 and under)

The event is full of action, featuring barrel racing, mutton busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour.

