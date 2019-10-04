McCrossan Boys Ranch opens new visitor center

A ribbon-cutting was held Friday for the new Robert L. Nielsen McCrossan Visitor Center.

The 5,100-square-foot addition features a museum dedicated to McCrossan's, ties to South Dakota history highlighting the ranch's heritage and history.

"We had pictures in boxes and they just weren't telling the story of the history," said Christy Menning, McCrossan Ranch development director. "And so for years, we've thought we need to do something with these pictures, the history of McCrossan's is amazing and it needs to be shared. For a long time, we've wanted to do this and then we had a donor come through that made this possible."

The ranch is a non-profit providing a place for boys between the ages of 9 and 20 who have had conflict in their lives, to grow into young men.

The ranch has been operating for more than 61 years.