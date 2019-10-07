McDonald's McRib sandwich returns this week

McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite.

The fast food chain announced that the McRib is set to return to 10,000 restaurants as early as Monday.

The McRib - a boneless pork sandwich, made with a tangy barbecue sauce and topped with onion and pickles on a hoagie-style bun - will only be available for a limited time.

The sandwich came back late last October for a limited run.

McDonald's first debuted the iconic sandwich in 1981.

While McDonald's has not released a list of which stores will offer the sandwich, some dedicated McRib fans created a website to track it. You can check it out here.