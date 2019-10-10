McGowan's office comments following AG Investigation

Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan's office issued a statement Thursday following the release of the Attorney General's investigation into his extended absence.

In the statement, McGowan apologized to his family, colleagues, friends, and the public for allowing his personal struggles and medical issues to rise to the point where law enforcement was called upon to check on his well-being. The statement went on to say McGowan is working diligently and continues to be dedicated to his public service.

The entire statement can be read below:

"According to Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, Aaron McGowan, he wants to apologize to his family, colleagues, friends, and the public for allowing his personal struggles and medical issues to rise to the point where Law Enforcement was called upon to check on his well-being. Aaron is pleased that the distraction of his medical leave, a pending investigation, and months of circulating rumors is over. McGowan is working diligently and continues to be dedicated to his public service.

Aaron would like to thank his family, friends, colleagues, and members of the public for all of their thoughts and prayers over the last few months. It’s unfortunate that Aaron’s private medical issues and personal struggles were made public and it has been extremely harmful to Aaron and his family. Aaron had a difficult year with his mother losing her battle to cancer, in addition to his own personal medical issues. Aaron received a copy of the public report from the media and disagrees with several portions of the report, which are largely taken out of context or based upon unnamed sources of information

Finally, Aaron and his family would appreciate the respect of privacy so that they can begin to heal from the consequences of months of headlines and hurtful comments.

Aaron will not be doing any further interviews or commenting further on this matter. McGowan will continue his responsibilities to serve as the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney. Aaron would like to apologize to the Sioux Falls Police department for any unfounded insinuations of a cover-up. Aaron has the utmost respect for all of Law Enforcement and their dedicated public service. Aaron would further like to apologize to his staff for this distraction. Aaron is honored to work with such amazing and dedicated public servants. We are all human, we all make mistakes, and we all need assistance in our journey through life."