McGowan's run as Minnehaha County State's Attorney is over

After months of investigation, health concerns, and public scrutiny, Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan has resigned.

The County Commission unanimously accepted McGowan's resignation in its meeting Tuesday morning.

McGowan served as the State's Attorney for 11 years.

After today's commission meeting, Chairman Jean Bender addressed the media. She revealed that McGowan will receive a $35,000 pay out as part of his resignation agreement.

"I can understand that is a decision that some might question," Bender said. "After weighing both the pros and cons for the employees of the county and the tax payers of the county, we decided that it was in the best interest of all those involved."

As part of the deal, McGowan will not be allowed to sue the county, and the $35,000 must be paid out by Jan. 16 of this coming year.

"That was the amount that we were able to come to an agreement that allowed the county to move forward," Bender said.

Within the next two weeks, Bender expects the commission to select a candidate to fill the State's Attorney role.

Whoever is chosen for the position will hold it until the public election in November of 2020.

The commission hopes McGowan's exit will provide closure to an unstable situation.

"There is going to be some time of rebuilding and healing, getting new management in place," Bender said. "But I can't say enough about our appreciation for those folks and the work they do."

McGowan's resignation will take effect Friday, Dec. 6.