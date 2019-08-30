McLaughlin man convicted of killing infant son

A McLaughlin man has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison for murder.

South Dakota U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons' office said Kenneth Chase, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder on Monday. He was found guilty of the murder of his infant son.

According to court documents, chase killed his son by inflicting traumatic head injuries in April of 2018 in Corson County.

Chase's prison sentence is followed by 4 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.