McPherson County Sheriff investigating 111 missing cattle reports

The McPherson County Sheriffs Office is investigating 111 missing cattle reports.

"We predominantly operate a cattle operation. It spreads out 100 miles in every direction from our main farming operation," said Ross Ulmer, the Owner of Ulmer Land and Cattle Company.

The thought of cattle being lost or stolen is always a concern for cattle company owners.

"In the Summer time we have cattle spread in each direction up to 100 miles, and several thousand of them go out on grass in the Summer time," Ulmer said.

With all that land, it's easy for some cattle to go missing, whether lost or stolen. Ulmer Land and Cattle Company have been in operation for thirty years, they have never lost any of their animals.

"We rent several thousand acres of pasture, some is 60 miles away, some is 100 miles away, and in those situations we have caretakers checking our cattle twice a week, sometimes three times a week," Ulmer said.

The Ulmers make it a priority to keep an eye on the cattle living on their land. They make sure to have multiple ways to identify their animals.

​"There are basically about four or five different ways that we can identify our heifers, and three ways for sure, sometimes four ways. We do have a registered brand, we do freeze brand their numbers with matching ID tags, we do have some cattle we put electronic ID tags in," Ulmer said.

Ulmer knows the cattle will take care of themselves out in the pasture, but it's his responsibility to make sure they are accounted for.

"The people that do steal the cattle, I think they have a good idea on who's cattle are around and how many times they were checked and that sort of stuff," Ulmer said.

Sale barns are often able to identify stolen cattle that somebody might have been attempting to sell.