Media One Funski to benefit Children's Inn January 17-18

The 2020 Media One Funski is January 17-18.

The annual event, held each year at Great Bear Recreation Park, is a major fundraiser for the Children's Inn. It features several outdoor winter competitions, including snow sculptures, skiing, and snow tube races.

Schedule:

Friday, January 17

- Snow Sculpture Contest – 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Event Kick-Off Party – 5:45 p.m.

- Snow Tube Races: Time trials at 6:30 p.m., Races at 7 p.m.

- Rail Jam – 6:30 p.m.

- Snow Sculpture Contest Judging – 9 p.m.

- Music in the Chalet - 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

- Fat Bike Race (In front of Chalet and Beginner Hill) - 8 a.m.

- Snow Soccer - 10 a.m.

- Cross Country Ski Race – 10 a.m.

- Downhill Corporate Cup 1 p.m.

- Snowboard Giant Slalom – 3 p.m.

- Zipfy Sled Races – 4 p.m.

You can learn more about Media One Funski, as well as how to register for events, on its website.

The Children’s Inn is a private, non-profit organization that provides free 24-hour services to victims of domestic violence. To date, the event has raised more than $900,000 for the Children’s Inn, including more than $35,000 in 2019.