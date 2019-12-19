Medical marijuana initiative to appear on 2020 ballot

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced Thursday that the petition submitted for an initiated measure on legalizing medical use marijuana has been validated and filed.

The measure, titled Initiated Measure 26, will now appear on the 2020 general election ballot on Nov. 3.

Such a measure requires nearly 17,000 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The petition for IM-26 received more than 25,000 valid signatures.

Ballot question petitions are reviewed by the Office of the Secretary of State.