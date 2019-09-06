Medical marijuana may appear on 2020 ballot in South Dakota

Marijuana may be on the South Dakota ballot in 2020.

An advocacy group, New Approach South Dakota, is gathering signatures statewide to get multiple marijuana related initiated measures on the ballot next year, including medical marijuana.

Members of the group were in Sioux Falls Friday petitioning for the use of medical marijuana, specifically to allow access to marijuana for critically ill patients.

Boots Parker, Executive Secretary with New Approach South Dakota, has spent the last five years advocating for the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota.

"The goal is to get access for medical patients in South Dakota so that they can make healthy choices with their medical provider," Parker said.

Parker was in Sioux Falls Friday petitioning for access to medical supplies containing T.H.C.

Republican State Representative, Kevin Jensen, is concerned, saying medical marijuana may be a slippery slope.

"By and large, what happens is, every state that has put in medical marijuana has eventually gone to recreational marijuana," Jensen said.

Both houses at the capitol in Pierre are Republican controlled, and the state Republican Party says, regarding this petition to bring legalized marijuana to a public vote, people need to be careful about what they are signing.

"Some of these ballot measures are very poorly written and you need to know what's in them before you sign them. There are some errors in them that may need to be corrected by legislators," Finance Director of the South Dakota Republican Party, Dave Roetman, said.

For those dealing with chronic pain, it's not about politics, but finding the best medical treatment for those suffering.

"Party lines make no difference, this is a bipartisan issue, this is important for anyone who has a catastrophic medical condition, and your party has nothing to do with it," Parker said.

Parker says the initiated measure wouldn't be for people with common ailments, you would have to have a qualifying medical condition to have access to medical marijuana.

New Approach South Dakota has until Nov. 4 to get more than 17,000 signatures on the petition.