Medicare card change in South Dakota to go in effect Jan. 1

State health officials are issuing a reminder about an upcoming change regarding Medicare cards in South Dakota.

Starting Jan. 1, all Medicare cards with Social Security Numbers will no longer be accepted, according to South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education program.

The new Medicare cards, which were mailed to South Dakota Medicare beneficiaries in 2018, feature a Medicare Beneficiary Identifier number instead of a Social Security Number.

Individuals with Medicare will need their new cards when they change plans or are admitted to the hospital.

Officials say any beneficiaries who have not yet received a new Medicare card should contact the Social Security Administration.