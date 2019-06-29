Megan Rapinoe accepts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s invitation to tour House of Representatives

Win or lose, Megan Rapinoe has no plans to visit the White House.

Even so, the U.S. soccer star has accepted an invitation to a different house in the nation’s capital: The U.S. House of Representatives.

After the Yanks eliminated host nation France 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) invited Rapinoe and the women’s national team to tour the lower house anytime.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Consider it done,” Rapinoe gleefully replied.

Perhaps it was when Rapinoe scored both of the Yanks’ goals in Friday’s win that compelled the freshman congresswoman to extend the offer.

Or, maybe it was just another chance to get under the skin of President Donald Trump.

Last week, Eight by Eight Magazine tweeted a months old video of a reporter asking Rapinoe if she would be excited to go to the White House to celebrate a World Cup championship.

“I’m not going to the f***ing White House,” Rapinoe said dismissively. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

Rapino, who has scored five goals in the tournament, later issued an apology for her profanity, saying that her mother wouldn’t approve. Still, she stood firm on her position.

Not surprisingly, Trump took issue with Rapinoe.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job,” he tweeted. “We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

Rapinoe has been a target in conservative circles since she began protesting during the national anthem a few years ago.

At first, she was kneeling, but throughout the World Cup, she has stood without her hand over her heart and without singing along.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” Trump tweeted. “Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

