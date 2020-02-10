Melania Trump asks governors’ spouses to tackle cyberassault

Melania Trump has asked spouses of the nation’s governors to address the issue of cyberassault in their states.

The first lady made the request at a White House luncheon she hosted for the spouses, who accompanied the nation’s governors to Washington for their annual winter meeting and visit to the White House.

The first lady says there’s a need “now more than ever” to teach children healthy behavior.

Her husband, the president, spent the past few days on Twitter belittling lawmakers who voted against him in the Senate impeachment trial.

