Melissa Peskey's family hopes to raise money to offer reward

Melissa Peskey was shot and killed on a Missouri interstate in December, but an arrest has not been made yet in the case. Now, her family has started a Go Fund Me page to specifically raise money to offer a reward. They are hoping to raise $10,000 to offer it up to anyone who has information leading to an arrest in the case.

Peskey was a realtor in Sioux Falls. She was shot and killed on Interstate 70 between Kansas City and St. Louis on December 13th of 2018. Her two kids were in the car at the time, but they are safe.

She was shot and killed from outside of her vehicle. Investigators have followed up on multiple leads but have not made any arrests yet.

You can donate to the Go Fund Me to help offer a reward here.