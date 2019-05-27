Memorial Day in Sioux Falls

A service that was supposed to be outside on the grounds of the Veteran's Administration Hospital was instead held at the VFW location on South Minnesota Avenue.

Surviving veterans gathered to remember their friends and fellow warriors who were not able to come back home to their families.

"I feel the true meaning behind memorial day is to honor all of the fallen veterans and to celebrate their lives," said Nathan Beiningen, VFW Post 628.

One of the more moving parts of today's ceremony was the presence of an honor guard and the playing of taps in honor of those who gave their lives.