Fallen honored during ceremony at Hill of Rest Cemetery

This Memorial Day began with cooler, wetter weather but that didn't stop people from coming to Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls to mourn the loss of loved ones.

A time for families, friends, and veterans to honor soldiers who never returned home.

More than 500,000 American men and women have died in service since world war one.

"To me, it means a sacrifice much greater than their own personal cause and I believe sacrifice and patriotism go hand in hand," said Craig Tschetter.

Tschetter served in the United States Marine Corps as a combat radio operator for twenty months and shared his experience serving in Vietnam.

"Warriors understand death can happen, but when you lose a buddy, I'm here to tell you that you lose a special part of your life," Tschetter said.

Tschetter is the author of a book titled "Fifteen Minutes Ago", illustrating his time overseas.

For many, this day of remembrance brings back old and often painful memories.

"My family was always the ones there putting flowers on, we were always at the Memorial Day services in our little town and everything" said Randy Ward.

For others, it's a time to show respect for soldiers they admire.

"My dad was in the military and he served our country, I like helping with the veterans and everything because I know how much it means to my dad," said Brayden Parke.

Parke had the honor of presenting the colors at the wreath laying ceremony.

More than 3,400 fallen veterans are buried at Hills of Rest Cemetery. And every year many relatives and veterans visit this memorial park to pay their respects to those taken before their time.