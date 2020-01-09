Men injured in Aberdeen explosion identified

Authorities have released the names of the three men injured in an explosion at an Aberdeen maintenance shop last month.

Fifty-one-year-old Robert Chandler of Warner, 28-year-old Andrew Anderson of Mina, and 33-year-old Brandon Bulson of rural Aberdeen were all hospitalized following the Dec. 30 explosion at Harms Oil.

Brown County Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman said one of the men was thrown from a ladder by the explosion. Another was struck by debris.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.