Menorah lighting ceremony at Empire Mall to mark beginning of Chanukah

The South Dakota Jewish community is celebrating the beginning of Chanukah with a Menorah lighting ceremony at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz appeared on KSFY Morning News Thursday to talk about the origins of Chanukah. He said Sunday's lighting ceremony is open to everyone.

The Menorah lighting takes place Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. near the Sanford Children's Playplace in the Empire Mall. It will include snacks, crafts, Dreidels, and music.

Chanukah begins Sunday evening and ends Dec. 30.