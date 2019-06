Mental Health Task Force memberships finalized

Sixty legislators and non-legislators have been appointed to serve on five legislative interim task forces studying mental health issues in South Dakota.

The Executive Board of the South Dakota Legislature made the final member appointments at its June 10 meeting in Sioux Falls.

The full memberships include:

• Redefine Acute Mental Health Hospitalization Task Force: Rep. Michael Diedrich (chair), Sen. Kris Langer (vice chair), Rep. Timothy Johns, Sen. Craig Kennedy, Greg Barnier, Judy Carroll, Terry Dosch, Amy Iversen-Pollreisz, Kari Johnston, Gary Marx, Amber Reints, and Katie Sullivan

• Reduce the Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations Task Force: Sen. Alan Solano (chair), Rep. Erin Healy (vice chair), Sen. Margaret Sutton, Rep. Steven Haugaard, Teri Corrigan, Jill Franken, Amy Iversen-Pollreisz, Jim Kinyon, Steve Lindquist, Dianna Marshall, Tom Stanage, and Barry Tice

• Leverage Telehealth and Telemedicine Task Force: Sen. Deb Soholt (chair), Rep. Herman Otten (vice chair), Sen. Jim Stalzer, Rep. Linda Duba, Rep. Tamara St. John, Brian Erickson, Amy Hartman, Amy Iversen-Pollreisz, Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen, Susan Kornder, Melita Rank, and Kelly Serr

• Redefine Nursing Home Criteria and Build Capacity Task Force: Rep. Jean Hunhoff (chair), Rep. Rebecca Reimer (vice chair), Rep. Chris Johnson, Sen. Rocky Blare, Sen. Susan Wismer, Tony Erickson, Deepak Goyal, Amy Iversen-Pollreisz, Jeremy Johnson, Shawnie Rechtenbaugh, Phil Samuelson, and Laura Wilson

• Increase Community Services and Caregiver Supports Task Force: Rep. Tim Reed (chair), Sen. Wayne Steinhauer (vice chair), Rep. Tina Mulally, Rep. Carl Perry, Sen. Red Dawn Foster, Jesse Bailey, Colleen

Casavan, Wendy Giebink, Amy Iversen-Pollreisz, Anne Kelly, Brandy Rhead, and Pam Vanmeeteren