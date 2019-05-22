Metallica fans volunteer in Sioux Falls

Metallica's "All Within My Hands Foundation" day of service was honored across the country, including Sioux Falls.

The event invites Metallica fans to volunteer for a day at food banks in communities that have supported the band's recent tour. Metallica performed to a sold-out crowd back in September in Sioux Falls.

Wednesday, local fans donated their time at Feeding South Dakota.

"We are packing food for the mobile food bank, so we're putting together, we've got a list of food that we are putting in each banana box," said Janna Farley, ACLU of South Dakota. "Everything from oatmeal to chocolate chips to cereal to rice and lentils."

While in Sioux Falls for their show, band members also presented Feeding South Dakota with a check for $10,000

The organizations say 1-in-9 South Dakotans struggle to find their next meal.